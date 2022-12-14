PlayStation has revealed the latest games which will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

December’s Essential games are already available to download, and include Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant.

For Extra and Premium members, here’s what’s coming up later this month.

On PS4:

WWE 2K22

Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry Primal

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Gigantosaurus The Game

Worms WMD

The Escapists 2

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

On both PS4 and PS5:

deadly shell

Judgment and Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Pedestrian

evil genius 2

Ben 10: Power Trip

I think this is a fantastic time for everyone to catch up on the Yakuza series, ahead of Like a Dragon: Ishin in February.

For Premium subscribers, the following games will be available through the Classics library:

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

Heavenly Sword (PS3)

Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus (PS1)

Pinball Heroes (PSP)

Though who has time for those? You’re all too busy playing Toy Story 2!

All the games listed will be available from 20th December, with the exception of WWE 2K22 which will be available from 3rd January, 2023.

As ever, if you’re looking for the next game to try out through PlayStation Plus, you can check out our guide to help make your decision.