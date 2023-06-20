The new ones games for PS5 and PS4 Of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums Of June 2023 will be available during the day for all subscribers. This month, the Sony service catalog expands with 27 new games, including Far Cry 6, Rogue Legacy 2, Inscryption and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder.

In case you missed the original announcement, here’s the full list of titles coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium today, June 20, 2023:

PlayStation Plus Extras

Rogue Legacy 2 – PS4 and PS5

Far Cry 6 – PS4 and PS5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – PS4 and PS5

Encryption – PS4 and PS5

Soulstice – PS5

Tacoma – PS4

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – PS4

Killing Floor 2 – PS4

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade: Coteries of New York – PS4

Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator – PS4 and PS5

A Hat in Time – PS4

Card – PS4

Forager – PS4

Dodgeball Academy – PS4

The Wild at Heart – PS4

Redout 2 – PS4 – PS5

Thief – PS4

MX vs ATV Legends – PS4 and PS5

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay! – PS4 and PS5

My Friend Peppa Pig – PS4 and PS5

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – PS4 and PS5

The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition – PS4

Elex 2 – PS4 and PS5

Playstation Plus Premium

Killzone: Liberation – PSP

Worms – PS1

Herc’s Adventure – PS1

One of the most awaited novelties is undoubtedly Far Cry 6, the open world first-person shooter from Ubisoft, which takes us to the fictional archipelago of Yara to overthrow a ruthless dictator, played by the famous actor Giancarlo Esposito. Then we have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the popular scrolling fighting game starring the mythical retro-style Ninja Turtles that gives a nod to Konami’s classics, while making use of a renewed formula of quality and fun, especially playing in cooperative.

The other important novelties are Rogue Legacy 2, the famous rogue-lite by Cellar Door Games which arrives today on PS5 and PS4 and does so by entering directly into the catalog of the Sony service, and Inscryption, an unusual but very successful mix between a game of cards, escape room-style puzzles and psychological horror, all seasoned with dark atmospheres.

What do you think of the new additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month? Let us know in the comments below.