The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums will see the arrival at July 2023 of many new ones PS5 and PS4 games : Sony has just announced this month’s list of titles, which includes the adventure It Takes Two, the sniper shooter Sniper Elite 5 and the cyberpunk-style action RPG The Ascent.

In detail

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, the games of July 2023

It Takes Two is the main dish of the month, and it couldn’t be otherwise: theco-op adventure directed by Josef Fares it was a great success and brought home important awards, including several awards such as Game of the Year.

Sniper Elite 5 is instead the last episode of the Rebellion shooter series in which, under the command of the sniper Karl Fairburne, we will find ourselves having to complete difficult missions during the Second World War, hitting our opponents from a distance thanks to the inseparable sniper rifle.

Snowrunner will put us behind the wheel of heavy vehicles in a very thick simulation context, asking us to transport specific materials and overcome the pitfalls of an often inhospitable scenario, while in World War Z we will have to fight virtually infinite hordes of zombie as a handful of survivors.

The Ascent is a controversial action RPG set in a decaying colony that is suddenly attacked by a mysterious force: will we be able to defend it? Undertale, on the other hand, is the popular Japanese role-playing game signed by tobyfox.

In addition to the entertaining SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remaster and a couple of titles aimed at younger players, the July update also includes two exponents of the Musou sub-genre, namely Dynasty Warriors 9 and Samurai Warriors 5.