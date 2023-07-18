The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums expands by welcoming the new ones PS5 and PS4 games of the month of July 2023, which will be made available during the day to all subscribers to the two Sony subscriptions. Also this month we find a varied line-up that should meet everyone’s tastes.
If you missed the original announcement, here are all of the July 2023 games available today on PS Plus Extra and Premium:
PlayStation Plus Extras
- It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5
- Snowrunners | PS4, PS5
- World War Z | PS4, PS5
- The Ascent | PS4, PS5
- Undertale | PS4
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4
- Dysmantle | PS4, PS5
- Circus Electric | PS4
- Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4
Playstation Premium
- Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5
