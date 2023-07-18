If you missed the original announcement, here are all of the July 2023 games available today on PS Plus Extra and Premium:

The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums expands by welcoming the new ones PS5 and PS4 games of the month of July 2023 , which will be made available during the day to all subscribers to the two Sony subscriptions. Also this month we find a varied line-up that should meet everyone’s tastes.

A month full of news for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers

Among the most interesting novelties of this month we find It Takes Two, the cooperative adventure for two players by Hazelight acclaimed by audiences and critics, as well as winner of numerous awards, including the GOTY 2021. Remaining in the field of universally appreciated games, we we can not also mention Undertale, Toby Fox’s Japanese-style RPG where we can decide whether to fight against enemies or convince them to lay down their weapons.

In Sniper Elite 5 instead we will take on the role of the sniper Karl Fairburne and we will be catapulted into the middle of the Second World War with the task of completing difficult missions by relying on stealth and hitting enemies from a distance with a sniper rifle. The Ascent, on the other hand, is an action RPG with an isometric view set in a cyberpunk world, which we can face alone or in the company of a friend.

We also remind you that today some games will leave the Sony service catalog, including Bioshock The Collection and Stray.