L’announcement of the PS5 and PS4 games arriving at July 2023 with PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums should take place this week, more precisely Wednesday 12 July 2023 should be the day on which Sony will officially unveil the new titles included in the catalog of the two upper tiers of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

If all goes as planned, therefore, the announcement of the PS5 and PS4 games of June 2023 on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium should take place through the various Sony social channels at 17:30 Italian on Wednesday 12 July 2023.

In these cases it is always difficult to have absolute certainty, considering that Sony does not communicate announcements in advance and there is no standard official timing, but there is a modus operandi that emerges in this type of communication. This is usually the second Wednesday of the month, which in this case would be July 12th.