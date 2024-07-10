As scheduled, Sony today presented the complete line-up of new PS4 and PS5 games that will enrich the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium the next Tuesday, July 16confirming the rumors that have surfaced online in the last few hours.

Before we look at the full list of new additions, we remind you that PS Plus Extra and Premium games are accessible to members of these two tiers only for the period in which they remain in the service’s catalogue, unlike those offered each month with the Essential subscription, which will be yours forever and usable as long as you have an active subscription.