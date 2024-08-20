As per schedule, from now on subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium can access the services at no additional cost New PS4, PS5, and PS VR2 Games for Augustwhich include among others the immortal The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the excellent Cult of the Lamb.

In total we are talking about 15 games in total10 from the Extra catalog (also accessible to Premium users) and the remaining 5 from the Premium catalog, including classics and PS VR2. Unlike the games given away through the Essential tier, those listed below will be available as long as they remain available in the service catalog. The length of time a game remains available varies, usually we are talking about at least six months, but in some rare cases they remain for years. In short, if you are interested, you should play them while you can.