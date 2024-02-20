See also How many tries did Microsoft need to buy Activision? A former head of Xbox reveals a curious figure

If you missed the original announcement, here is the complete list of new games in the catalog:

The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has been enriched today by welcoming new ones PS4 and PS5 games Of February 2024 , which are now available to all subscribers to Sony services. In total, 13 new titles have been added, with a focus on lovers of JRPGs and Bandai Namco's Tales of series.

New additions, but also upcoming games

Tales of Arise

As we can see, it is a quite varied line-up: from the adrenaline-filled races of Need for Speed ​​Unbound to the adventures in the Norse land of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and, again, from the Japanese-style role-playing games of the Tales of a series the western ones with The Outer Worlds. What do you think of this month's new additions?

As usual, we remind you that the PS Plus Extra and Premium games will be available to subscribers for as long as they remain within the service (usually we are talking about months or even years), unlike those of the Essential tier which will be yours forever once redeemed (provided you have an active subscription at any level of PS Plus).

In this regard, today ten games have left the Extra and Premium catalog, including Tekken 7, Resident Evil 7 and I Am Setsuna.