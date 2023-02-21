The new ones games for PS5 and PS4 Of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums Of February 2023 are available from today to all subscribers. This month’s new batch of titles is arguably one of the best since the launch of Sony’s two-tier subscription service, including 17 games, including the critically acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West.

If you missed Sony’s official announcement, here is the list of games available from today, Tuesday 21 February 2023. Let’s start from new additions for PS5 and PS4 For PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:

Horizon Forbidden West – PS5 & PS4

The Quarry – PS5 & PS4

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – PS4

Outriders – PS5 & PS4

Scarlet Nexus – PS5 & PS4

Borderlands 3 – PS5 & PS4

Tekken 7 – PS4

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4

Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4

Onikaki – PS4

Lost Sphear – PS4

I am Setsuna – PS4

The Forgotten City – PS5 & PS4

We continue with the classics reserved for PlayStation Premium members:

The Legend of Dragoons – PS1

Wild Arms 2 – PS1

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature – PS1

Destroy All Humans! – PS4

Horizon Forbidden West

The spearhead of the line-up of new games for Extra and Premium subscribers is undoubtedly represented by Horizon Forbidden West, the acclaimed exclusive PS5 and PS4 by Guerrilla Games, which just recently celebrated its first anniversary since its launch .

But there is also much other meat in the fire. For example, although not very recent, Resident Evil 7, Borderlands 3 and Tekken 7 are thick additions, while fans of Japanese-style RPGs will appreciate the Tokyo RPG Factory signed trifecta made up of I am Setsuna, Lost Sphear and Onikaki.

What do you think, are you satisfied with the February 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium line-up? Let us know in the comments below.