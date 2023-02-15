Sony has announced the new ones PS4, PS5 games and the classics which will become part of the catalog reserved for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums to February 2023precisely starting from February 21, 2023.

Confirming some of the games that had already been announced by the leak in the past few hours, the month of February 2023 brings with it several very interesting titles.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, February 2023 games

Let’s see what it is:

PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums

Horizon Forbidden West – PS4, PS5

The Quarry – PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – PS4

Outriders – PS4, PS5

Scarlet Nexus – PS4, PS5

Borderlands 3 – PS4, PS5

Tekken 7 – PS4

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4

Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4

Oninaki – PS4

Lost Sphear – PS4

I am Setsuna – PS4

The Forgotten City – PS4, PS5

Playstation Plus Premium

The Legend of Dragoons – PS1

Wild Arms 2 – PS1

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature – PS1

Destroy All Humans! – PS4

The biggest highlight of the month is of course Horizon Forbidden Westconsidering that the game has only been out for a year and therefore a relatively short time has passed for it to be a PlayStation Studios game of great caliber, but there are also many other interesting titles this month.

Among these we also point out The Quarry, the cinematic horror adventure of Supermassive, as well as Scarlet Nexus, Outriders and Borderlands 3, just to mention a few.

Among the PlayStation Premium classics, The Legend of Dragoon stands out in particular, a game that has remained in the hearts of many users of the first PlayStation, also giving a significant sense to the major tier of the subscription, at least with this introduction.