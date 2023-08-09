We already knew that Sea of ​​Stars would be available on day one on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, although it is the only title on the list to arrive later than the others, to be precise the next one August 29th .

PlayStation Plus renews the catalog reserved for subscribers Extras and Premiums to August 2023 with a new batch of PS5 and PS4 games that users with these types of subscriptions will be able to download at no additional cost starting Tuesday 15 August.

The most interesting games

Sea of ​​Stars is a turn-based RPG that promises to renew the genre, while still being inspired by the great classics. The story it tells is that of two little boys who possess the powers of the sun and the moon, and are determined to use them to counter the advance of an evil alchemist.

Moving Out 2 doesn’t need much introduction: it’s the second episode of the fun simulation series in which we put ourselves in command of an expert team of movers in cooperative multiplayer complete with cross-play.

Lost Judgment is the second chapter of the Yakuza spin-off starring private detective Takayuki Yagami, this time engaged in investigating bullying episodes in a Yokohama high school that led to the killing of a man. The game is full of spectacular action and the setting offers a lot of content to enjoy.

Also available to Essential users, Dreams is powerful creative software that lets you bring virtually any experience to life, whether it’s games or presentations, using an astonishingly comprehensive and sophisticated toolset.