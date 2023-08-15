The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums today it expands by welcoming new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of August 2023, which are now available to all Sony subscribers. Also this month we find a varied line-up of titles that should satisfy everyone’s tastes.

To refresh your memory, or in case you missed last week’s announcement, here are the August 2023 games that hit PS Plus Extra and Premium today:

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: Queen of Whispers | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

Dreams | PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reforced | PS4

Midnight Fight Express | PS4

The above games will be added on August 29, 2023 as well Sea of ​​Stars.

