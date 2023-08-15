The catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums today it expands by welcoming new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of August 2023, which are now available to all Sony subscribers. Also this month we find a varied line-up of titles that should satisfy everyone’s tastes.
To refresh your memory, or in case you missed last week’s announcement, here are the August 2023 games that hit PS Plus Extra and Premium today:
- Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5
Destiny 2: Queen of Whispers | PS4, PS5
Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4
Source of Madness | PS4, PS5
Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5
Dreams | PS4
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5
Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5
Spellforce III Reforced | PS4
Midnight Fight Express | PS4
The above games will be added on August 29, 2023 as well Sea of Stars.
Playstation Plus Premium
- MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5
- Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5
