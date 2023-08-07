We are in the second week of the month which means that the announcement of PS5 and PS4 games Of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for August 2023 is almost upon us and although there is no date carved in stone it is now quite easy to predict Sony’s timing.

In fact, the Japanese company now has a pretty tight lineup when it comes to its flagship service. In the case of PS Plus Extra and Premium, the announcement usually takes place on the Wednesday following the publication of the games of the Essential tier, available since last Wednesday. So barring surprises or unforeseen events, the date to mark on the calendar is that of Wednesday 9 August 2023 at 17:30 Italian.