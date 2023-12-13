Sony has officially announced the games that will join the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in December 2023, and there's also GTA 5.

Sony announced i PS5 and PS4 games which will be available starting from the 19th December 2023 within the catalog reserved for users PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumand among the new titles there is also the blockbuster GTA 5. Probably inserted in the wake of the great enthusiasm unleashed by the trailer of GTA 6, the fifth chapter of the series RockstarGames it will be available in both the PS4 version and the recent PS5 version, with also the inclusion of the GTA Online module.

Grand Theft Auto V – PS5 and PS4 Michael invites us to calm down in GTA V With its 190 million copies sold, GTA 5 needs very little introduction. The story of Michael, Trevor and Franklin it accompanied three generations of consoles and we will find it in the catalog reserved for Extra and Premium subscribers of PlayStation Plus.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – PS5 and PS4 A spectacular clash in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin tells the story of Jack and his adventure companions, Ash and Jed, determined to defeat the evil Chaos at the dawn of the Square Enix saga. They truly are the legendary ones Warriors of Light?

MotoGP 23 – PS5 and PS4 Motorcycles competing during a MotoGP 23 race Latest edition of the Milestone simulation series, MotoGP 23 confirms the realistic approach of the series but it also introduces some aids and a driving style designed for novices, improving the artificial intelligence of opponents and giving us the races of the 2023 season complete with dynamic weather.

Metal: Hellsinger – PS5 and PS4 A firefight in Metal: Hellsinger An infernal shooter, this Metal: Hellsinger: music and action mix within a frenetic and spectacular experience, in which we will face the hordes of demons coming from Hell while being supported by an incessant rhythm.

Salt and Sacrifice – PS5 and PS4 The bizarre world of Salt and Sacrifice Sequel to the famous Salt and SanctuarySalt and Sacrifice is an action RPG with a dark fantasy setting, inspired by the Dark Souls saga, in which we take on the role of a skilled inquisitor warrior who has been entrusted with the task of finding and destroying the wizards who wander the western frontier , tackling the mission solo or in cooperative.

Moonscars – PS5 and PS4 Moonscars' solid combat mechanics Moonscars tells the story of a fighter born from clay, who finds herself wandering within a dark and disturbing two-dimensional pixel art worldfull of pitfalls that we will have to face to get the answers we need: who are we really?