The ‘Last Chance to Play’ section of PlayStation Store has been updated, revealing which PS5 and PS4 games will leave the catalog of services PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums at 11:00 Italian on September 19, 2023 . In total there are eight and among these there is also Deathloop. Below is the list:

The good news is that the list of games to be removed arrived well in advance and therefore you have more than a month to catch up on one of the aforementioned titles in case you are interested.

Among the most interesting ones there is certainly Deathloop. It’s a first-person shooter from Arkane Lyon in which we’ll find ourselves trapped on the island of Blackreef in a time loop that will make us relive the same day over and over again. The only way to break this cycle is to eliminate eight key targets scattered across the island by the end of the day, discovering new paths, information, new weapons and abilities every day. If you want to know more, here is our review of Deathloop.

Certainly less famous, but absolutely worthy of attention, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure in a world where the player can draw on anything, like in a sort of coloring book. Taking advantage of this ability we will have the goal of bringing colors back into the world. Here is our review.