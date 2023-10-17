Sony has updated the “Last chance to play” section of the PS Plus, revealing which ones PS5 and PS4 games they will leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium next month, to be precise at 11:00 am Italian time November 21, 2023. Fortunately this time there are only seven and most are of titles that are not particularly famous or popular.
Below is the complete list:
- My Time at Portia
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Ace of Seafood
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- ConnecTank
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
#PlayStation #Extra #Premium #games #leave #catalog #November