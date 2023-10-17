Sony has updated the “Last chance to play” section of the PS Plus, revealing which ones PS5 and PS4 games they will leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium next month, to be precise at 11:00 am Italian time November 21, 2023 . Fortunately this time there are only seven and most are of titles that are not particularly famous or popular.

You have just over a month to play the titles coming out of PS Plus Extra and Premium

As usual, the notice of games coming out of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium arrives several weeks in advance and therefore you have all the time you need to catch up on one or more of the titles listed above in case you are interested.

As mentioned at the beginning, fortunately this round the titles that will soon be removed are not many or particularly well-known. We mention My Time at Portia, the carefree life simulator that draws from Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon by Panthea Games (here’s our review). Also noteworthy is Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is a 2012 platformer created by Black Forest Games which, as explained in our review, is well written and challenging, perhaps too much depending on tastes.