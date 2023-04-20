Sony has once again updated the Last Chance to Play section of the PlayStation Store revealing that more 4 games usable on PS5 and PS4 will leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums The May 16, 2023bringing the total to 36 if we consider the previously announced ones, which include Marvel’s Spider-Man and Shenmue 3, among others.
Specifically, the titles about to leave the service are four and all published by Warner Bros. Games: Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum (Premium), Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City (Premium), LEGO Harry Potter Collection ( Premium) and Injustice 2 (Extra and Premium).
Below is the list of 36 games in removal of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium updated with the new additions:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Mighty No. 9
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Shenmue 3
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- left alive
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Balan Wonderworld
- Resident Evil
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Last Day of June
- Virginia
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Injustice 2
- lego harry potter collection
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- MX vs ATV All out
- Tour de France 2021
- Graveyard Keeper
- Kona
- Relict
- Windbound
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
We remind you that the 16 PS5 and PS4 games of April 2023 have been available since last Tuesday for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Furthermore, just a few minutes ago Sony unveiled the first game of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium of May 2023.
