Sony has once again updated the Last Chance to Play section of the PlayStation Store revealing that more 4 games usable on PS5 and PS4 will leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums The May 16, 2023bringing the total to 36 if we consider the previously announced ones, which include Marvel’s Spider-Man and Shenmue 3, among others.

Specifically, the titles about to leave the service are four and all published by Warner Bros. Games: Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum (Premium), Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City (Premium), LEGO Harry Potter Collection ( Premium) and Injustice 2 (Extra and Premium).

Below is the list of 36 games in removal of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium updated with the new additions:

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Mighty No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Shenmue 3

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

left alive

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

Resident Evil

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

Injustice 2

lego harry potter collection

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs ATV All out

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Kona

Relict

Windbound

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

We remind you that the 16 PS5 and PS4 games of April 2023 have been available since last Tuesday for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Furthermore, just a few minutes ago Sony unveiled the first game of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium of May 2023.