Three games of Koei Tecmo will come removed tomorrow, March 19thfrom the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumrather a surprise compared to the standard timing used by Sony to announce these defections: these are Nights of Azure, Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon and Warriors All-Stars.

The three titles in question were not mentioned in the list of games to be removed in March 2024 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium and are therefore added to the 7 already announced in recent weeks, making up a package of 10 games that will no longer be available from this month in the catalog for subscribers.

The issue represents a certain defection compared to Sony's classic modus operandi, which usually warns about 3-4 weeks in advance of the exit of games from the service catalogue.