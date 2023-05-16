Sony has updated the “Last Chance to Play” section for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums pointing out that a June 2023 others 17 games will leave the catalog of the service. Below is the complete list, which also includes Agents of Mayhem and John Wick Hex among others:
- Descenders – PS4
- Party Hard – PS4
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4
- Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4
- Fire Pro Wrestling Pro – PS4
- Black Mirror – PS4
- Wytchwood – PS5 and PS4
- John Wick Hex – PS4
- KeyWe – PS5 and PS4
- No Straight Roads – PS4
- Defense Grid 2 – PS4
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4
- Agents of Mayhem – PS4
- Gods Will Fall – PS4
- Red Faction – PS4
- Red Faction II – PS4
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
At the moment Sony has not indicated exactly when the games listed above will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, but barring unforeseen circumstances the June 20, 2023. This is the day when next month’s new games should also arrive, since the dates of the catalog’s entries and exits usually coincide. In any case, keep in mind that the list above could expand in the coming weeks, as has happened several times in the past.
As we can see above, the list does not include major triple A productions, but there are still noteworthy titles, such as Agents of Mayhem, John Wick Hex and Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf. It is certainly much less substantial than that of the games that have left the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog today, as many as 36.
#PlayStation #Extra #Premium #games #leave #catalog #June
Leave a Reply