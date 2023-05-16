Sony has updated the “Last Chance to Play” section for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums pointing out that a June 2023 others 17 games will leave the catalog of the service. Below is the complete list, which also includes Agents of Mayhem and John Wick Hex among others:

Descenders – PS4

Party Hard – PS4

9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4

Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4

Fire Pro Wrestling Pro – PS4

Black Mirror – PS4

Wytchwood – PS5 and PS4

John Wick Hex – PS4

KeyWe – PS5 and PS4

No Straight Roads – PS4

Defense Grid 2 – PS4

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4

Agents of Mayhem – PS4

Gods Will Fall – PS4

Red Faction – PS4

Red Faction II – PS4

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition

At the moment Sony has not indicated exactly when the games listed above will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, but barring unforeseen circumstances the June 20, 2023. This is the day when next month’s new games should also arrive, since the dates of the catalog’s entries and exits usually coincide. In any case, keep in mind that the list above could expand in the coming weeks, as has happened several times in the past.

As we can see above, the list does not include major triple A productions, but there are still noteworthy titles, such as Agents of Mayhem, John Wick Hex and Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf. It is certainly much less substantial than that of the games that have left the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog today, as many as 36.