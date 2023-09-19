Sony has updated the “Last chance to play” section of the PlayStation Store, revealing how many e which PS5 and PS4 games will they leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium the next October 17, 2023 at 11:00 am Italian time. There are 16 in total and include, among others, the remasters of the Yakuza series, The Medium, Far Cry 5 and The Quarry.

The Medium

The good news is that as per tradition the list arrived almost a month ahead of the actual removal, which means you definitely have time to complete one or more of the upcoming games if you’re interested.

Among the most interesting games we find The Quarry (here is our review), an interactive horror by Supermassive Games, also authors of Until Dawn and the The Dark Pictures series. In the game we will take on the role of summer camp tutors, who will have to survive their last night at Hackett’s Quarry, a place infested with terrifying and supernatural creatures.

The Medium (here is our review) is a psychological horror film made by Bloober Team, the studio that is also working on Silent Hill 2 Remake. Set in post-communist Poland in 1999, the game follows Marianne, a medium who can travel to the spirit realm and use her abilities to solve puzzles and shed light on disturbing secrets.

We cannot fail to mention Limbo and Inside, the two puzzle platformer video games made by Playdead that have bewitched many players with their dark atmospheres and minimal narrative.