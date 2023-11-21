PlayStation Game Size revealed ahead of time which games will leave the catalog Of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium the next December 19, 2023 . There are 11 in total and also include Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Below is the complete list.

You have less than a month to play the titles released from the catalog

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

As mentioned at the beginning, the games listed above will no longer be available with PlayStation Plus and Extra starting from December 19th. In practice you have less than a month to recover them if you are interested.

Among the most interesting ones coming out, we point out Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, respectively the last main chapter of the Sega series with Kazuma Kyriu as the main protagonist and the first of the new course with Ichiban Kasuga, who we will also see again in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

For lovers of the Lord of the Rings we highly recommend Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, two more than good action RPGs signed by Monolith Production and which feature the peculiar “Nemesis system”, which manages the NPCs opponents and their artificial intelligence so that the history of clashes with our character is taken into account.