Sony has updated the “Last Chance to Play” catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiumsindicating that the next July 18, 2023 others 10 games will leave the catalog of the service, also including Stray, Bioshock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsom Collection and Marvel’s Avengers.

Here is the complete list:

PlayStation Plus Extras

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – PS4

Strays – PS5 and PS4

Rogue Stormers – PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition – PS5 and PS4

Fluster Clue – PS4

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – PS4

Playstation Plus Premium

Bioshock Remastered – PS4

Bioshock 2 Remastered – PS4

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition – PS4

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – PS4

Sony has not revealed exactly when the games listed above will leave the service catalog, but in this sense the always reliable PlayStation Game Size has come to our aid, which has indicated the date of July 18, 2023.

Among the games to be removed soon, certainly one of the most important is Stray. The feline adventure published by Annapurna has been able to conquer many players last year for undoubted merits, as you can read in our review. In short, if you haven’t played it yet, you still have a few weeks to fix it.