The official announcement with the list of games arriving in the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Of December 2023 it's expected for tomorrow, but one of the free games for subscribers it could have been leaked in advance, according to a clue coming from Sony itself.
This is not an official communication, but an advertisement from Sony about its campaign PlayStation Stars may contain an explicit reference to one of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog this month.
It would be about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originthe particular third-person action RPG-style spin-off developed by Team Ninja under the Square Enix label.
Chaos!
This, at least, is what PushSquare is reporting in these hours, reporting on a PlayStation Stars campaign, among the various initiatives that the platform launches periodically, which asks subscribers to play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for get 50 points.
According to reports, the campaign in question is posed as if the Square Enix game was part of the PlayStation Plus catalog, which is not the case. The idea therefore is that the title can be included among the Plus Extra and Premium games this month.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was not received with great warmth by critics and the public, but it still represents an interesting digression into the world of Final Fantasy, with a style that is decidedly different from the classic one of the series, you can learn more about it in our review.
In the meantime, we remind you that the announcement of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for December 2023 is expected tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December 2023.
