The official announcement with the list of games arriving in the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Of December 2023 it's expected for tomorrow, but one of the free games for subscribers it could have been leaked in advance, according to a clue coming from Sony itself.

This is not an official communication, but an advertisement from Sony about its campaign PlayStation Stars may contain an explicit reference to one of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog this month.

It would be about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originthe particular third-person action RPG-style spin-off developed by Team Ninja under the Square Enix label.