PlayStation Plus Essential is still a bit missing from the announcement of free games for the PlayStation Plus Essential in August but the first rumors around the internet begin to appear. The site Dealabs in particular, it already manages to give us three important names among the possible titles that could be given away next month. It is about:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4 / 5)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 / 5)

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Undoubtedly three well-known titles but let’s take a closer look at each one.

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 different tracks can be completed by maneuvering various real existing athletes. As you progress through the game, more and more medals will be won and new skaters will be unlocked.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the seventh major title in the series. The first to have gameplay mainly associated with an RPG and also has a new protagonist, which makes it a reboot in all respects. Form a squad of four from the eight available and fight for your family!

Little Nightmares is a platform / puzzle game where we will play a little girl trying to escape from a suitcase in which she will find herself trapped called The Maw. Relying on the new Dealabs report we can only hope for the PS plus in August which seems to be full of great titles.