The new one is very interesting offer launched today by Sony for subscriptions to PlayStation Plusvalid for those who do not currently have an active subscription: the discounts start the prices from €1 for a month of Essential subscription.

You can see the offers on official page dedicated to the various PlayStation Plus subscription tiers: at the moment, these are discounts applied only to one-month subscriptions, but they still represent excellent opportunities to try the Plus experience or to return to it, in case you the subscription is allowed to expire.

In this case, the offers are as follows:

1 month of PlayStation Plus Essential – €1

1 month of PlayStation Plus Extra – €3

1 month of PlayStation Plus Premium – €5

THE prices for the other subscription rates they remain unchanged, i.e. €24.99 and €59.99 respectively for 3 or 12 months of Essential, €39.99 and €99.99 for 3 or 12 months of Extra and 49.99 or 119 99 euros for 3 or 12 months of Premium.

We remind you that the Essential subscription is the classic one, which allows for online multiplayer games and access to the 3 free games distributed each month. The Extra subscription includes the Essential and adds a much larger catalog of games accessible for free, while the Premium also adds access to the catalog of classics from previous generations of PlayStation.

In this regard, we recall the free games for PS4 and PS5 of March 2023 for Essential and the titles announced in February for Extra and Premium.