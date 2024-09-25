September is about to thank us and the spooky season is coming accompanied by the autumn that we love so much, and with them the games available for PlayStation Plus in October 2024.

Users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential You will find several important games ranging from horror, professional wrestling and, if that were not enough, also a beautiful literary work.

The first game on this list is WWE 2K24 which will allow us to relive the highlights of 40 Wrestlemanias and put an end to Cody Rhodes’ story once and for all. This title will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Then, exclusively for PS5 users we have the remake of one of the most beloved survival horror games of the last 2 decades. We are referring to Dead Space.Re-enter the USG Ishimura to see if you can survive a gaming experience we didn’t think we’d enjoy as much as we did.

Also available for PS4 and PS5, it is one of those games that until you see it, you understand it. Doki Doki Literature Plus It will be that little gem that you didn’t expect to play until it fell on PlayStation Plus.

There’s still time to claim PlayStation Plus games for September 2024

As a service to the community, we remind you that you still have time to claim PlayStation Plus games for September 2024. Just go to the PlayStation Store to claim them.

What are the games that we are missing? Well, we have MLB The Show 24 that will get you in the mood for the fall classic, Quidditch Champions and also Little Nightmares IIwhich is a real great game.

Are you going to get into PlayStation Plus games in October 2024?