Subscribers to any PlayStation Plus tier rejoice, because Sony has announced the free PS5 and PS4 games for December 2023.

As widely expected, Sony has announced i PS5 and PS4 games for subscribers PlayStation Plus which will be given in the month of December 2023. They can be downloaded by subscribers of any level of the service, without having to pay additional contributions. So whether you are an Essential, Extra or Premium subscriber you can make them yours. The games are: The Plus games of December 2023 LEGO 2K Drive (PS4 and PS5)

PowerWash Simulator (PS4 – PS5)

Sable (PS5) The games will be available from December 5, 2023, until January 1, 2024. There is therefore still time to download the November 2023 games.

LEGO 2K Drive LEGO 2K Drive lets you drive many vehicles LEGO 2K Drive is an open world racing game set in the fantasy world of Bricklandia. The player can dart anywhere, play with whoever they want and create dream courses, while competing to win the Astro Cup. See also Dead Cells: trailer and release for The Queen and the Sea, another year of confirmed DLC The freedom granted to players is truly vast, as are the possibilities offered by the extremely versatile vehicle management system. In short, it is a title that mixes creativity and speed in the magical world of LEGO. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of LEGO 2K Drive.

PowerWash Simulator In Power Wash Simulator you clean PowerWash Simulator is a relaxing game where you have to… clean. Wielding his powerful pressure washer, the player must eliminate all the dirt present in the maps, while making his washing business prosper. Over time, you become masters of cleaning and unlock new tools, which allow you to tackle even the most difficult dirt. Can you see yourself in the mirror in your fireplace? Now you can attempt the feat without spending a penny. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of PowerWash Simulator.