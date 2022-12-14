PlayStation Plus will see the arrival at December 2022 of a new batch of games that level subscribers Extras and Premiums will be able to download at no additional cost. Again this is a very substantial and interesting list:

WWE 2K22 | PS4 – available from January 3, 2023

Far Cry 5 | PS4

Far Cry: New Dawn | PS4

Far Cry Primal | PS4

Mortal Shell | PS4, PS5

Judgment | PS4, PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

The Pedestrian | PS4, PS5

Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4

Ben 10: Power Trips | PS4, PS5

Gigantosaurus: The Game | PS4

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | PS4

Worms WMD | PS4

The Escapists 2 | PS4

There are some too PlayStation classics that enter the catalogue:

Ridge Racer 2 | PSP

Heavenly Sword | PS3

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus | PS1

Pinball Heroes | PSP

“WWE 2K returns with a redesigned game engine and new controls. Play solo or against friends online or locally as WWE Superstars and Legends,” reads the PlayStation Blog post.

“Embark on not one, but two ‘My RISE’ adventures (with separate stories for male and female characters), where you shape your own story like never before.”

“Run the game as general manager of WWE and take command of Raw, SmackDown, NXT or NXT UK to draft the ultimate roster, then take on rival GMs to build the most successful brand in the WWE Universe.” “Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave, but also home to an apocalyptic sect known as the Eden’s Gate Project. Take on the sect’s leaders, Joseph Seed and the Heralds, to ignite the fire of resistance that will liberate the besieged community.”

“Customize your character and liberate Hope County in solo or two-player co-op as you drive iconic muscle cars, ATVs, planes and more to take on the forces of the cult in epic dogfights.” “Take up arms alone or with a friend in co-op in a post-apocalyptic Hope County 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Join forces with the survivors and lead the fight against a dangerous new threat from the Twins, leader of the Road Warriors , trying to seize the last remaining resources.”

“Recruit specialists to upgrade your base and unlock many new features, such as crafting weapons and equipment, then embark on an expedition to the most famous places in the United States.” “The Far Cry series travels back to the Stone Age, with an innovative open world that offers breathtaking landscapes and unpredictable encounters with savage people. You play as Takkar, expert hunter and last survivor of his group.”

“There is only one goal: to survive in a world where you are the prey. Explore a chaotic new historical period full of unexpected situations, insidious dangers and exciting stories.” “Mortal Shell is a ruthless, deep Action RPG that will test your tenacity and sanity in a shattered world. As the remnants of humanity wither and rot, fanatical enemies lurk in the ruins.”

“They have no mercy – superior awareness, precision and instinct will be required for your survival. Track down the hidden shrines of devoted followers and discover your true goal.” “From the team behind the award-winning Yakuza series comes this thrilling psychological thriller in which you slip into the guise of disgraced lawyer-turned-private detective Takayuki Yagami as he tries to navigate his way through the Kamurocho underground crime network to investigate a series of of gruesome murders.”

“Track suspects, uncover clues and bring evidence to court. Utilize two unique fighting styles to take down opponents in thrilling showdowns.”

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Ichiban and Nanba in a very thick scene

“Start from scratch and become a dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, the henchman of a Tokyo yakuza family, is back on the loose after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Your goal is to uncover the truth behind your family’s betrayal as you explore and battle through a modern Japanese city.”

“Build a close-knit group by choosing among society’s outcasts and spend time with them to unlock new skills and combos. Take a break from your adventure to enjoy go-karts, arcade games or completing as many as 50 side missions.”





Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Kazuma Kiryu takes little Haruto for a walk

“The conclusion to Kazuma Kiryu’s epic story sees the Dragon of Dojima assume the role of adoptive father, in an attempt to protect young Haruto and uncover the mystery behind the serious attack on the child’s mother.”

“Explore Onomichi, Hiroshima and, with the help of some unlikely friends, delve into a ruthless criminal underworld, defeat the clans that are after Haruto and find the answers you seek.” “Fight across the lands of Mordor and discover the truth about the spirit that enslaves you in this third-person action-adventure that tells a new chapter in the Middle-earth saga.”

“Unveil the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and finally face the evil of Sauron.” “Cross enemy lines to forge your own army, conquer Fortresses, and rule Mordor from within.”

“Discover how the acclaimed Nemesis System creates unique personal stories for each foe or follower, and face the awesome power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths, in this new epic tale of Middle-earth.”





The Pedestrian, signs and roads

“In this delightful and original puzzle game you will enjoy a journey without text, where all ideas are shared via icons and your powers of observation will be tested.”

“Rearrange and reconnect public signs to explore and advance through each of the game’s immersive environments.” “Take control of a criminal and set his plans for world conquest into motion in this satirical spy game. If being bad is so satisfying, law enforcement doesn’t stand a chance!”

“Build your own unique evil lair, along with wonderfully evil devices. Train a band of criminal minions, recruit powerful henchmen and defend your lair from law enforcement. Dominate the world by carrying out evil plans and building a Doomsday device. ”





Adventure Time: The Pirates of the Enchiridion and its colorful scenarios

“Hey! The Land of Ooo is under water and it’s up to Finn and Jake to find out why. Join our heroes on a journey through uncharted waters, looking for valuable clues and interrogating suspicious characters.”

“Empower your heroes, use items, spells, potions, and extraordinary character abilities to battle villains in fast-paced tactical combat, and solve the mystery to save this underwater world!”





Ben 10: Power Trip, the official artwork

“Don the Omnitrix and transform into the incredible aliens of Ben 10, as you adventure and fight through an action-packed 3D world to stop the evil plans of the evil Sorcerer. Face some of the deadliest enemies Ben has ever encountered in thrilling combat .”

“Solve fun puzzles, use your skills to help the inhabitants you meet, and collect power-ups to improve your aliens. You can also team up to enjoy local split-screen co-op.”





Gigantosaurus 2: The Game, the protagonists on the run from a tyrannosaurus

“Explore and race in the prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus. This video game based on the TV animated series is a Disney dino-tale in which you save the world and, at the same time, participate in crazy races for gigantic fun!”

“Play alone or with a friend, exploring and solving puzzles, then participate in a fast-paced super rally to reach the finish line and the next zone.”





Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, a fight sequence

“Featuring a massive open world, a huge cast of characters, and a story to play freely, the Ultimate Edition of this award-winning single-player RPG from the masters of Obsidian Entertainment includes all major updates and expansions.”

“The god Eothas has awoken from his slumber, erupting from beneath your castle, exterminating your people and stealing a piece of your soul. Only you and your companions can thwart the rogue god’s machinations as he rages through the Deadfire Archipelago.”





Worms WMD, a successful attack

“Worms WMD is set to be the best chapter in the legendary series, thanks to beautiful hand-drawn 2D graphics, new weapons, vehicles, buildings and the addition of a brand new crafting system, as well as the return of various functions and weapons of the old episodes.”

“Take your way through 30 levels of increasing difficulty in Campaign mode using a huge arsenal of new and classic weapons, then challenge up to five opponents in exhilarating tactical battles with up to eight worms each, in online or local multiplayer modes, even in matches classified.”





The Escapists 2 and its typical top-down view

“It’s time to go back to living the life of an inmate and break out of the world’s most heavily guarded prisons in The Escapists 2. As the prisons get tougher, you’ll need to come up with ever more creative escape plans. But fear not, because you will have a lot of options to develop all sorts of projects.”

“Plus, you can team up with up to three friends to create the perfect team with which to attempt the most incredible escape attempts. Play online or gather on the couch for an extraordinary adventure!”