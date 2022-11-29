sony has not yet confirmed the official news, but second Dealabswhich usually proves reliable, the free games included in the PlayStation Plus service for the month of December will be Mass Effect Legendary Edition for Playstation 4 And Biomutant both in version Playstation 5 And old-genas well as Divine Knockouts.

Title published during 2021, Mass Effect Legendary Edition encompasses the original trilogy developed by bioware starting from 2007, proposing them in a renewed and improved guise. The game allows longtime fans of the series to savor the emotions experienced by playing past editions, enjoying the improvements made thanks to modern technologies, and at the same time gives the saga the opportunity to mass effects to be known by the new generations who have never had the opportunity to fully enjoy it.

Biomutant presents the player with an open-world world in which animals have evolved, up to acquiring skills and movements similar to those of humans, which now represent only the past, as they are extinct. The game can be seen as a great indictment of the harm humanity is causing to nature. Divine Knockouts will make its direct debut on December 6, 2022, and is an action platform game set in a stylized world full of mythology and gods