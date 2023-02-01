In the latest PlayStation Plus update, Sony announced that since May 9, 2023 L‘offering from the Playstation Plus Collection will be retired, meaning PlayStation Plus members with PS5 will no longer be able to claim selected PS4 games. So hurry up if you haven’t added them to your account yet!

On the PlayStation Blog we can read about:

We also wanted to give you an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection being offered to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 from 2020. As of May 9, the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you have not yet redeemed the titles in this collection, you will be able to do so until 9th ​​May, which will allow you to access these titles even after this date as long as you are a PlayStation Plus member.

THE titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection are as follows:

From SIE Worldwide Studios

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

inFAMOUS Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From third party publishers

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard