Today is May 2, 2023 and this means that there is only one week left until the disappearance of the game list of the PlayStation Plus Collection of PS5. As had already been revealed in February, starting from May 9th the PS Plus Collection it will no longer be accessible, so it means that the PS4 games included in it can no longer be claimed. Do it now before it’s too late.

Once claim yourself, games from the PlayStation Plus Collection will be associated with your account and, even after the demise of the PS Plus Collection, will be accessible as long as you’re a PS Plus member, just like any other Essential tier games. The only ones who will lose access to this list of games are those who buy PS5 after May 9, 2023.

The PS Plus Collection is only accessible on PS5

We also remind you of the list of games included in the PlayStation Plus Collection accessible via PS5:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

inFAMOUS Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Tell us, have you claimed all the games yet? We also remind you that the PS Plus May 2023 PS5 and PS4 games are available today.