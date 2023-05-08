Today, May 8, is thelast day valid to redeem i 19 free games Of Playstation Plus Collection available to all subscribers to the service. In fact, as previously announced by Sony, starting May 9, the collection will no longer be available.

We therefore suggest, if you haven’t already done so, to claim all games included before it’s too late. Once done, these will be associated with your account and you can access them at any time, even after the promotion has ended, provided you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, regardless of the tier.

To do this, simply access the PlayStation Plus section from your PS5 dashboard and then the “Benefits” category, where you will find the collection. At this point you just have to to redeem individually all the games or in any case those of your interest. We specify that PlayStation Plus Collection is only available on PS5 (although they are all PS4 games) and regardless of the level of your subscription.

For completeness, here it is game list included in the PlayStation Plus Collection accessible from PS5:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

inFAMOUS Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

We also remind you that the free PS5 and PS4 games of the PlayStation Plus of May 2023 have been available since last week.