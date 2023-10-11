Sony has announced that starting this month, October 2023, users Premium PlayStation Plus will be able to use the service cloud gaming on PS5 . So all supported PS5 games in the catalogue, all free trials and purchases from the PS Store will also be available via the cloud.

All the details

Sony wants to have hundreds of PS5 games playable via the cloud. These include: PlayStation hits from the PS Plus catalog such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row IV; trial versions of games such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Calisto Protocol; other PS5 digital games owned by Premium members, such as Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

Sony specifies that these are just some examples of games that can be played in the cloud, which can therefore be played without it download nothing on the console’s SSD.

It is also specified that all will be available for streaming downloadable content and in-game purchases, DLC and add-ons included. There will be several options for resolution: 4K, 1440p, 1080p and 720p at 60fps with SDR or HDR output. All PS5 audio features will be supported, including 5.1, 7.1 and Tempest 3D Audiotech. It will be possible to capture images and record 3-minute videos, which can be downloaded in the PS5 gallery and also visible in the PlayStation application gallery.

The release period of cloud gaming, initially available only for PS5, will be: