With the arrival of the new playstation plus a Asiamany people have already had the opportunity to play their classics. However, these are reported to run at a speed of 50 Hz, instead of 60 Hz, which causes a lower framerate.. That is to say that the games feel that they run at a lower speed than many remember.

The reason behind this is due to the version that was used to port to current consoles. According to the medium VGC, PlayStation Plus uses the European versions, PAL, for its classics. These, from their origin, ran at a lower speed than their counterparts in other parts of the world.

In Europe, the video format known as PAL. The aforementioned has always been considered the worst, precisely because of the perceptible slowness of the format. curiously PlayStation you already went through a similar problem recently, as you also used these versions for your classical, the tiny recreation of his first console.

Looks like PS1 classics are using 50hz PAL versions instead of NTSC. NTSC PS1 feels much smoother than emulated version. 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/5q3kRn353h — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) May 23, 2022

Something that highlights the middle VGC is that the versions were used PAL even in Taiwanwhere the usual is the NTSC format. This could predict that these versions will be the ones that are launched in absolutely all markets.. Although we will have to wait for the classics of playstation plus To confirm.

We recommend you: PlayStation Plus has already revealed the first classic games it will have

A user of Twitter even made a comparison between both versions of ape scape in a video. In this, the differences between the PS1 version and the one included in the PlayStation Plus classics catalog are notorious.

Low speed does not affect all PlayStation Plus classics

Although it seems that most of the classic catalog is a victim of this problem, it is not. Tekken 2, Siphon Filter, Abe’s Oddysee and Mr. Driller remain with the NTSC version. That is to say that when you play them you are likely to feel them just as you remember them in your childhood.

Source: Namco

At the moment it is not clear why the decision to PlayStation to use these versions. One theory is because these versions allow for a wider range of languages ​​in which they can be played.. Perhaps because of the response they are receiving, they decide that their classics of Plus reuse the format NTSC. Only time will tell how this ‘controversy’ plays out.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.