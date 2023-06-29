













This was collected in recent times and is a reflection of the preferences and tastes of the players.

This information can be seen in the infographic that accompanies this note and that includes interesting information.

PlayStation, when talking about PlayStation Plus, stresses that its launch was very important as it gives gamers a platform to play hundreds of PS5 and PS4 titles as well as PS classics.

Likewise, to obtain great unmissable benefits that allow you to take advantage of what Sony consoles offer.

Among what was shared in the infographic is what was the most popular day to play, and as some imagine it is Sunday.

Fountain: PlayStation.

Likewise, what is the most played month in the history of PlayStation Plus and in that case it is July. It should be noted that the data collected only corresponds to one year of this service.

The compilation is based on PS Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe from June 2022 to April 2023.

Something that reveals is which are the most played titles and among them are two excellent proposals from the PlayStation development studios.

The most played video games through PlayStation Plus are stray by BlueTwelve Studio, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games and Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch.

Fountain: PlayStation.

Regarding the latter, there is additional information that will attract the attention of many. Another detail that the infographic touches on is which franchises are most played by fans, and in this case we are talking about god of war, resident Evil and The Last of Us.

So take a look at this infographic and find out more details.

