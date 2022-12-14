Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be among the December games for subscribers to Playstation Plus Catalogue. Starting starting December 20th all subscribers to the Extra and Premium editions of the service will be able to play three titles developed by the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studiothat is to say:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

(PS4) JUDGMENT (PS5, PS4)

Starting from January 3rd in addition, all subscribers will be able to play for free also a WWE 2K22 in its PlayStation 4 version. Among the classic titles exclusive to subscribers to the Premium edition of the service we find Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus (PS1), RIDGE RACER 2 (PSP), Pinball Heroes (PSP) Ed Heavenly Sword (PS3).

