Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that in November the entire saga of KINGDOM HEARTS will land on PlayStation Plus Catalog. Starting with the next November 15 all subscribers to Extra and Premium levels of the service will be able to download all the chapters of the franchise for free SQUARE ENIX And Disney.

But it won’t be the only news coming from Japan. In fact, in November two chapters of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE And Onee Chambara Origins. Here is the list of Japanese-style titles that will be available from November 15th:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS: Melody of Memory

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: World Brothers

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: Iron Rain

Onee Chambara Origins.

You can find more details on PlayStation Blog.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment