Sony has revealed that STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be among the titles of PlayStation Plus Catalog of December 2023. Starting next year December 19th all subscribers to Extra and Premium versions of the service will be able to play the title developed by SQUARE ENIX in collaboration with KOEI TECMO Games. Among the other titles that will be available in December we also find Mega Man 11.

But that's not all, subscribers to the Premium service will also be able to enjoy it two collections of unmissable Classics dedicated to the hero CAPCOMthat is to say:

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

You can find further details on the titles arriving in December thanks to the dedicated article PlayStationBlog. Source: Sony