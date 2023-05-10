sony he announced Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and all other titles that will be added to the Playstation Plus Catalogue in the month of May. Starting next May 16th all subscribers to Extra and Premium version of the service will be able to download many Made in Japan games for free, including:

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) THE EVIL WITHIN 2 (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Rune Factory 4 Special (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (PlayStation 4)

But that’s not all. Many Western games will also be available, among which the very recent one stands out Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PlayStation 5 and the entire reboot saga of tomb Raider edited by Crystal Dynamics. We just have to wait a few days to have fun with lots of new titles!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu