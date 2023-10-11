Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that Gungrave GORE will be among the titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Catalog in October. Starting with the next one October 17 all subscribers to Extra and Premium versions of the service will be able to have fun with the title developed by IGGYMOB STUDIO.

But that’s not all, among the classic titles that will be available to subscribers to the Premium version there will be two much-loved fighting games by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. It’s about TEKKEN 6 and of SOUL CALIBUR: Broken Destinyalso available starting next October 17th.

Here is a brief description of the three upcoming titles:

PlayStation Plus Catalog – Games October 2023 Gungrave GORE In Gungrave GORE, you will be the ultimate antihero! Wield brutal weapons, dance among bullets, and obliterate hordes of enemies in a triumph of hyper-violence. Experience a story of revenge, love and loyalty in a third-person action shooter inspired by the best of Eastern and Western game design. TEKKEN 6 Challenge tough opponents in large, interactive stages. Customize your favorite character by equipping items that have a direct impact on gameplay. Practice and patience will make you perfect as you hone your combos and try to win the tournament. SOUL CALIBUR: Broken Destiny Wield huge blades, perform aerial maneuvers and pressure rivals to destroy them or knock them out of the ring. Immerse yourself in modes like narrative Gauntlet, difficult Trials, Training and more.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street PlayStationBlog