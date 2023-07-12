sony announced that DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 will be among the titles that will be added to the Playstation Plus Catalogue in the month of July. Starting next July 18th variant subscribers Extra And Deluxe of the subscription will be able to enjoy many new games for free, including:

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (PlayStation 4)

You can discover all the news arriving in July on PlayStation Plus through the in-depth article of Playstation Blog.

Source: Playstation Blog