Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will be among the titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Catalog in November 2023. Starting next November 21st all subscribers to Extra and Premium versions of the service will be able to have fun with the title developed by CAPCOM.

But the beloved RPG won’t be the only title from Japan available this month. In fact, together with him the following will also be available:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

And it didn’t end here. Subscribers to Premium version of the service will in fact be able to have fun with three much-loved Classics, these are:

Grandia

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

PaRappa the Rapper 2

You can find further details on upcoming titles on PlayStation Plus Catalog in November in the dedicated article of PlayStationBlog.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment