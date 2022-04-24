Subscribers who want to move to the higher ranges of the new PlayStation Plus, starting from the basic one or the second, will be able to do so easily by paying the price difference. The confirmation came from Sony itself in an email sent to Plus users to inform them of the upcoming subscription change.

After confirming that the old subscriptions will be automatically migrated to the new ones and that after the migration the new subscription will be available for the time already paid, the Japanese company explained: “At any time you can easily upgrade to a higher plan, which offers more benefits. To do this, you will have to pay the difference in price between your current plan and the new plan, modulated according to the remaining time of your subscription.“

Let’s see the price of the various bands and let’s do a quick account:

PS Plus Essential: € 8.99 per month / € 24.99 for three months / € 59.99 per year

PS Plus Extra: 13.99 € per month / 39.99 € for three months / 99.99 per year

PS Plus Premium: € 16.99 per month / € 49.99 for three months / € 119.99 per year

Let’s assume someone has signed up for a year of PS Plus Essentials and after three months wants to upgrade to PS Plus Premium. Therefore, considering the remaining 9 months of subscription and the amount already paid, the difference should be around € 45. However, let’s imagine that the count will be carried out automatically by the system and that you will not need the abacus every time you want to change the band.