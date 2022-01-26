playstation plus already revealed the list of free games which users of the subscription service will be able to access during the month of February, and there are some gems.

Lovers of contact sports, shooters and even simulation will have an option that will suit their tastes, and if you don’t believe me, here is the list.

The games of playstation plus for February start with EA Sports UFC 4where you can teach your opponents a lesson using mixed martial arts.

This title, released in August 2020, has mostly positive ratings, so if you are a fan of this sport, you will have a good time.

Second comes to PlayStation Plus a shooter with a unique vibe that you will surely love, since Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure confronts us with unconventional enemies.

This shooting game, born as part of Borderlands 2 in 2013, returned a few months ago in preparation for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandswhich will arrive in March 2022.

Last but not least, we have Planet Coaster: Console Editionreleased for PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

This simulator will allow you to build crazy roller coasters using more than 700 pre-designed objects, which will let you unleash your imagination to make the amusement park you always dreamed of visiting as a child come true.

These three titles will be available from February 1 to 31, and if you haven’t redeemed the January games yet, you have a few days to do so.

What do you think of this selection? playstation plus? Is she is she worthy or did she lack something more popular? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more video game, anime and geek culture news.