As expected, today Sony has unveiled the line-up of PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 games Of Augustwhich will be available at no additional cost to all Essential, Extra and Premium level subscribers. Without further ado, let’s find out what they are:

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga – PS5 & PS4

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach – PS5 and PS4

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – PS4

Next month’s new PlayStation Plus games will be available to download starting in the morning (after the PlayStation Store update which happens around 10-11am) on the first Tuesday of next month, which is August 6th. If you haven’t already done so, you still have a few days to redeem the titles offered by the service in July.

