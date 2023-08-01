In case you missed Sony’s official announcement last week, this month’s PS Plus games are as follows:

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that starting today the games for PS5 and PS4 of the PlayStation Plus of August 2023 will be available during the day for all Essential, Extra and Premium tier subscribers, who will be able to redeem them and add them to their collection.

PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games for August 2023

PGA Tour 2K23 is the latest iteration of the officially licensed PGA golf-based series from 2K Sports. Once again this year players can take the field armed with a club and face the strongest professionals in the world and aspire to the FedExCup. As explained in our review, it is a solid and fun title for lovers of the genre, which has improved swing mechanics compared to the past.

More than a game, Dreams is a real creative tool through which players can give life to entire games with even impressive results in some cases. As explained in our review, the Media Molecule exclusive can bring your dreams to life thanks to powerful and intuitive tools, but clearly a certain amount of inspiration and patience is required before obtaining satisfactory results.

Last, but not least, Death’s Door is an action RPG where we will take on the role of Corvo, a reaper from the realm of the dead, who despite himself will venture into a dark world populated by sinister creatures to catch a thief who stole a soul from under the nose.

You have time until 5 September 2023 to redeem the August PlayStation Plus games. Once done they will be added to your library and you can access them anytime as long as you have an active subscription.