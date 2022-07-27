The usual arrives, inevitable leak to potentially disclose in advance i free PS4 and PS5 games from August 2022 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumwhich could include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, reportedly.

These, according to the leak, are the free PS4 and PS5 games coming in August 2022 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5 | PS4)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5 | PS4)

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Obviously there is no certainty that these are actually the games coming early next month, but the source of the leak is the usual user. billbil kun from Dealabswhich so far has practically hit all the predictions, so we can take it all with considerable confidence.

In the case, it would be a very positive month for the quality of the titles included in the downloadable catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a collection that brings together the excellent remakes by Vicarious Vision, much appreciated by all, able to convincingly reproduce the gameplay typical of the first chapters of the skateboard series but with graphics that keep up with modern times, as you can read also in our review of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the seventh and most recent chapter of the famous Sega series, which proposes for the first time a clear change in gameplay with the turn-based combat system, also definitely appreciated as per our review.

In the end, Little Nightmares is an excellent action adventure by the Scandinavian team Tarsier Studio, characterized by macabre and grotesque riddles and situations, suspended between fairy tale and horror.