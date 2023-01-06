With the January 2023 discountsSony also offers an interesting price reduction regarding the annual subscription to PlayStation Plusespecially with regard to tiers Extras and Premiumswith the first that can also be purchased with a 40 euro discount on the original price.

Within the January 2023 promotional initiative, which as we have seen includes over 1,600 discounted games and DLCs, there is also this interesting offer regarding the PlayStation Plus subscription, in particular for the Extra and Premium tiers.

The discounts go up to 40% on the annual PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, which basically translates into 40 euros less. This is for those who are not already a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but those who already have a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription can also enjoy a 30% discount.

In essence, these are prices and discounts applied on the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus for those who don’t already have an active membership:

PlayStation Plus Extras

3-month subscription – 24.99 euros (-37%)

12-month subscription – 59.99 euros (-40%)

Playstation Plus Premium

3-month subscription – 34.99 euros (-30%)

12-month subscription – 79.99 euros (-33%)

The offer is valid only for those who do not currently have an active subscriptionbut even those who already have an Essential subscription can upgrade to Extra or Premium at a 30% discount off the original price.

The offer is valid until January 13, 2023find all the information about Official website for PlayStation Plus memberships by Sony.