According to reports from the PlayStation Store, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be intended for leave the catalog from PlayStation Plus Extras next month, to be exact the December 20, 2022as reported on the official page of the game.

This is a rather significant removal, considering that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was one of the games advertised as the main ones in the catalog of the new PlayStation Plus service, at the presentation of the three new Essential, Extra and Premium subscription plans.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the screenshot from the PlayStation Store indicating the exit from the Plus catalog

Considering that it was included at the launch of the new service, i.e. last June 23, its permanence in the catalog is destined to be 6 months, which could also give us an idea of ​​the permanence times of the titles within the new Plus , unless of course it’s a Store error.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also part of the special agreement signed between Sony and Ubisoft with the launch of the Ubisoft + Classics service, but at the moment we don’t know if the publisher’s other games are also destined to leave the catalog in the same period.

In short, there remains a certain confusion in the communication on the permanence of the games in the PlayStation Plus catalog, something that had already emerged in recent weeks when Sony seemed to have removed the “expiration dates” of the games, which have not been replaced by a more adjust about it.

If the question were confirmed, therefore, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users would have until December 20 to continue playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, while after that date they could no longer start it, unless they decide to buy it, of course.