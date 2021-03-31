Sony has announced April 2021’s PlayStation Plus titles, all of which will be available to download from 6th April to 3rd May.

First up, Oddworld: Soulstorm, which as we knew already will launch on 6th April directly into PlayStation Plus.

Soulstorm is the second chapter in Abe’s quintology (Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, a full HD remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, is considered the first game in the quintology). You reprise the role of Abe the Mudokon, the accidental hero turned leader of a growing revolution.

Next up is Days Gone, the PlayStation 4 post-apocalyptic open world adventure about a man and his motorbike. It’s set in a grim world full of Freakers – don’t call them zombies. Its other claim to fame is it will soon lead a fresh wave of PlayStation exclusives set to also arrive on PC.

Finally, there’s Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the undead-shooting game from Sniper Elite 4 maker Rebellion which is being kept very much alive with lots of new additions. (You can definitely call these zombies.) Not a bad selection, all in all?